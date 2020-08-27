To The Editor:
I wish to thank those who chose to support the petition asking the Washington City Council to consider implementing a temporary mask ordinance. You acted with courage, honor and integrity. I am forever grateful to all of you for your noble act.
Around the country, state and local governments have had to pause or rollback opening plans in order to slow the rate at which COVID-19 is spreading. My hope was to delay that conversation locally for as long as possible. Now it is just a matter of time.
Those who were against a temporary ordinance say they will respect businesses which request that masks be worn. I am not optimistic considering the fact that many of those individuals, including a county official, chose not to honor the city council’s request to wear a mask at its meeting. Time will tell.
I long for the day when this pandemic is a distant memory. In the meantime, I will do what the local health department is asking all of us to do: wash my hands, practice social distancing and wear a mask.