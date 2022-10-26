The White House has confirmed that supplies of diesel fuel in the U.S. are dangerously low. A shortage will impact trains, trucks, farms, construction and many other industries. If the trains and trucks can’t move, they don’t need drivers and workers or support staff. There will be shortages of everything, and prices will go up even more. People will be out of work.
And all of this because of “green” policies put forth by politicians who refuse to admit that solar and wind cannot fully replace oil-based fuels.
Many of the policies of the “green” movement are ridiculous, and it is time we open our eyes and accept this. Moving goods by train is far more efficient and environmentally friendly than by trucks or other means.
A shortage of diesel means those goods will need to be moved by other means, and means that are much dirtier and bad for our environment. The same is true for the Keystone Pipeline. Shutting it down does not stop the movement of oil — it just means that oil will need to be moved by train and truck. That requires the use of fossil fuels, and it is far riskier to move oil by train or truck than it is by pipe. Yet many of our political leaders tell us this is progress.
The midterm elections are coming. Get out and vote. Let’s fire the lunatics who have put us into this precarious position, and elect some leaders who will put this country on the right course.