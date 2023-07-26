I would like to thank Franklin County Prosecutor Matthew Becker and members of his legal team for assisting the new St. Louis City Prosecutor Gabe Gore, in his efforts to clean up the mess left by former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.
As a personal friend of Gabe Gore, I feel he will make every effort to clean up St. Louis as quickly and professionally as possible. Gabe is a class act and his experience as a “tough on crime” federal prosecutor will help him be very effective in cleaning up the mess he inherits, in St. Louis. Gabe grew up in St. Louis, graduated from Missouri State University, and he and his wife both have law degrees from the University of Chicago School of Law.
Whether we believe it or not, cleaning up St. Louis City will add value, improve our national reputation and help clean up crime, in all counties surrounding St. Louis. Mr. Becker’s foresight in those areas makes a lot of sense in providing help in St. Louis when we can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.