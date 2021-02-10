To The Editor:
Thank you Mr. Hoffmann for taking an interest in revitalizing our town!
Twenty years ago, Augusta was a vibrant, booming community. The streets were lined with antique shops, craft shops, T-shirt shops, bakeries, restaurants, a grocery store, an orchard to pick fresh produce, wineries and local taverns.
All of these businesses were owned by Augusta residents and represented a community that worked together to ensure Augusta was welcoming to tourists from across the country.
We worked hard in our family businesses. My husband and I had four children who all helped work in our bakery and restaurant, as well as jobs cutting grass and shoveling snow. Teenagers had jobs at the local businesses close to home, riding their bikes or walking to work. They learned responsibility and the value of hard work, and earned their own spending money.
Augusta had visitors all year long, but October was the month the streets were parked full. We baked every day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. On October weekends we would bake all night Friday and Saturday to keep up with demand. If we ran out of an item, we simply sent them to the other bakery up the street. We were not in competition, but we all wanted our town to prosper. We did not get rich, but the tourists supported us.
Augusta had a 1-cent city tax, which allowed for our streets to be paved, brush to be removed and trees to be trimmed. The town was well-kept, and we were proud to display our businesses in our small community.
Today the display is quite different.
If the Augusta streets and historic buildings could talk, we would all be entertained by their amazing stories. From the German street dances to the general store to the residents who have since passed, I am proud to call Augusta my home.
I thank The Missourian for always reporting the events we organized, and I thank Mr. Hoffmann for taking interest to revitalize our town.
Pat Baravik
Augusta