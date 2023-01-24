To the Editor:
What will Franklin County and the St Louis region be like without the Catholic Church?
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 4:21 pm
What will Franklin County and the St Louis region be like without the Catholic Church?
The archdiocese has a plan to close over half of our churches and many of our Catholic schools. You don’t have to be a Catholic to be impacted by these closings.
According to Canon Lawyer Philip Gray we should expect a minimum of 45% of Catholics to leave the Church, along with their contributions to educate children and adults and help the poor.
The Catholic Church educates thousands of children throughout St Louis including Franklin County, saving taxpayers millions of dollars.
The Catholic Church provides food, housing, help with utilities for thousands of people regardless of the individual’s faith/church affiliation.
Without this help where will people who are struggling turn for help? Will they look to government welfare? Will some people turn to crime? Will your family be one of their victims?
The Catholic Church teaches children and adults to be better citizens, to be honest, to help those in need, to respect the life and property of others. If we close parishes and schools where will we get this training? How will your family, your business, our community be affected by these closings? How much will your taxes go up to pay for more schools, welfare, police?
What will our county and region be like? Consider the scene in “It’s A Wonderful Life” where George Bailey sees what his town of Bedford Falls would be like if he had never been born. If we lose the influence of just one person, our communities can become like Bedford Falls without George Bailey.
Closing our Catholic parishes and schools will impact every one of us, Catholic or not. Ask Archbishop Rozanski to not close parishes and schools. Contact him at 314-792-7000 or AllThingsNew@ArchStL.org
