To The Editor:
What liberal politicians and leaders don’t understand is that the day that they gain everything they want will be the day that they will lose everything they want.
They want God and pro-life people out of their lives. They want, in particular, Catholics out of their lives. The day they think they have destroyed the Catholic Church is the day that Jesus will return and take this church militant to heaven.
I continue to pray for them to be healed of their blindness before it is too late. Let us encourage one another to offer sacrifices for their souls.
St. Paul says, “We make up in our bodies what is lacking in the sufferings of Christ.” That means we can help people to accept God’s grace, something He can’t force on them. We do this by offering our sacrifices in union with the sacrifices of Jesus. This can benefit us or others.
Human suffering has value, and that is one reason why all human life is sacred.
Paula Gamez
Union