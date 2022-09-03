To the editor:
The Aug. 24 edition of The Missourian included a letter to the editor that had multiple errors. Correcting them all would make this letter too long for publication, so I’ll be concise, not detailed.
Updated: September 3, 2022 @ 12:37 am
The United States was founded by Deists, not Christians. For example, Thomas Jefferson famously published a version of the bible after editing out each and every example of miracles, leaving only philosophy not religion.
One of the two major political parties in this country is the Democratic Party, not the “Marxist Democratic Party.” The country is not in a “deep recession.” The country will not “become another Venezuela.” And so forth.
The letter is utter nonsense, shedding much heat and absolutely no light. The Missourian editorial board should be ashamed of itself for publishing lies.
In the two years since The Missourian changed editorial leadership, it has refrained from printing incendiary letters, reversing course from the previous editorial board. I sincerely hope that the current editorial board is not entertaining thoughts of reverting to the practices of its predecessors. To do so would be a disservice to your readers.
