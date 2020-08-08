To The Editor:
On Wednesday, Aug. 19, the Washington City Council is scheduled to vote on a citywide mask mandate. Since there are arguments for and against this measure, and no particular type of mask will be designated, I’ll continue by using the term face covering.
The Washington City Council is going to vote on whether or not it sees fit to demand that our community cover their faces. Some will see this as an important, well-meaning gesture while others will see it as a tyrannical move by our government.
I am against a citywide face covering mandate and here is why. It is not the government’s responsibility at any level in a free society to mandate face coverings. Not at the city level, not at the county level, not at the state level and not at the federal level.
The unintended consequences of such a mandate would lead us down a very insidious slope, both in terms of freedom and health. These types of mandates are found in communist and socialist societies, and America should steer clear of any such suggestion because we are neither, nor do we want to be.
Those citizens who want a face covering mandate would be completely opposed to the government making face coverings illegal in city limits. All citizens have rights. It is up to each individual private business whether or not to mandate face coverings while frequenting their establishment. The government cannot legislate a virus away any more than it can legislate morality and in a sense it has become an enabler. The government knows that fear is a motivator and between that and the media, it has instilled so much fear that people are paralyzed and waiting for direction from whomever speaks the loudest.
It is not the government’s responsibility to protect our health. That falls to the citizens. If citizens feel safer wearing a face covering then they should wear one. If citizens don’t want to wear one then they should have that freedom as well. The government needs to stay out of affairs that it is not charged with handling.
Trish Mitchell
Washington