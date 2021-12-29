To The Editor:
Thank your Publisher’s Notebook, “ All we can do is keep on trying.”
Your newspaper reaches so many homes in our area both pro- and anti-vaccine. No matter which they are, I know they care about their family, friends and neighbors. COVID will not just go away. Please everyone keep your distance from others, wear a mask indoors or in crowds, wash your hands often, and if you have all your vaccinations, thank you. We are a wonderful community, and we must work together to win this fight. Let’s make 2022 the year we beat COVID.
Lawrence O’Donnell
Washington