To the editor:
I read the recent opinion piece on vaccine hesitancy, and I think we need to be clear as to why it exists.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the editor:
I read the recent opinion piece on vaccine hesitancy, and I think we need to be clear as to why it exists.
The reason for this hesitancy is due 100 percent to the heavy hand of government relative to the Covid vaccine. They put financial incentives in place that led to hospitals misdiagnosing many illnesses and deaths as being attributed to Covid.
Then they pushed an untried vaccine on the public and even forced many people to get it in order to keep their jobs. They ignored scientific and medical data that showed that this vaccine is FAR more dangerous than most other vaccines. And the press refused to publish data that proved that these concerns were valid.
Also, let’s remember that vaccines protect people from getting a specific illness. The Covid vaccine fails in this regard. New data is showing that vaccinated people are more susceptible to the virus than the unvaccinated. This is not the way vaccines have traditionally worked, and there is a valid reason for people to be skeptical of the propaganda that surrounds this shot.
There is no effort to prevent people who want to get the vaccine from getting it. But there will always be an effort to stop the government, or other people, from mandating what decisions the rest of us make with regard to our own health. Those who are concerned about the virus can choose to get the shot, but they are not entitled to mandate that the rest of us inject ourselves with an untried vaccine in the name of protecting others.
Vaccines are not intended to protect others, regardless of what the politicians would like for us to believe.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.