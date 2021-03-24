To The Editor:
Parks department, please help me understand why soccer games are being canceled and/or delayed due to wet fields.
The spring soccer season has been going for three weeks, but games and practices are canceled due to field conditions. Do the fields get used for anything other than soccer? I do not mind my child playing in mud. I am not sure why we are canceling outdoor sports for kids who want to play outdoors. If we cannot use the soccer fields, can we use another location, such as the fairgrounds? Please help our kids get to play their outdoor sports.
Christy Bleckman
Augusta