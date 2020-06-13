To The Editor:
In a 400-word limit, how do I properly address the insane and prejudiced stupidity that has been utilized by your paper the week of June 10? Through the use of a single, unabashed racially profiling image you’ve displayed prejudicial discipline as well as a lack of common sense and research. You’ve made three attempts at an apology over this, one of which was also a letter of resignation from both Susan and Jeanne Miller. But let’s address Bill’s, as he willingly refused researching the context of the image that villainized the black community: defunding police.
The term “defund” somehow has become provocative in the movement aimed at directing police resources to areas and other departments to address certain issues that are actually qualified to do so.
If we had to rely on police for pest problems, for example, the way they handle essentially everything else they’re not qualified for, they’d be equipped with sledgehammers instead of flyswatters, foggers and traps. So instead, how about we “defund” this area and instead give those resources to actual qualified candidates? The way cops approach situations outside their actual training, it’s totally like killing a fly with a sledgehammer.
Bill’s refusal of verification, in favor of portraying the black community as a villain on an issue he clearly knows nothing about, and unapologetically refuses to man up to it, is enough cause to call for his resignation.
I have no incentive to believe he did not plan to coordinate the publishing of this prejudicial image that promotes misinformation at the same time within just a few days after a weekend of peaceful Black Lives Matter protests in the county in which he services his newspaper. If he has any sort of dignity and intellectual standing in his brain remaining from this fallout, he will offer his daughters, who gave a more respectful and more face-first response/apology, their jobs back in exchange for his resignation. Black Lives Matter. Defund the police; refund civilization.
Matthew Laramore
Union