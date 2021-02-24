To the Editor:
Thanks to the The Missourian for the excellent article “Preserving Our Past” on the history and current revival of Anna Bell Chapel in New Haven. The renovation and relocation of the chapel alongside historic houses on the riverfront will enable residents and visitors to Franklin County to gain understanding and appreciation of the contributions by previous residents of this beautiful land along the river. Knowing our history helps us to know ourselves.
Paul K. Schwartzkopf
New Haven