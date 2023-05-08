I would like to thank everyone who attended the City Hall Centennial Celebration yesterday! It was a beautiful day with the Washington Brass playing, children from all the schools in Washington being honored and our U.S. Congresswoman Ann Wagner in attendance.
Earlier this Spring, Patke Restoration was able to recover the 100-year-old time capsule placed in the City Hall cornerstone. The capsule contained a letter from then Mayor John J. Ernst, who served from 1918-1926. The letter contains the following paragraph which is still relevant today, 100 years later.
It says, “The erection of this new building marks another step of progress for our little city. We are moving forward in leaps and bounds. Perhaps when this message, if at all, is read, greater things will have been accomplished. We sincerely hope so. For as we have kept faith with the traditions of our forefathers, who founded and developed our city, so must you, who follow us, keep faith.”
If Mayor Ernst could see us today, I believe he would say we have kept faith with the traditions of our forefathers by growing our community wisely while still maintaining that “small-town feeling” that defines who we are.
If you are interested in learning more about the time capsule and its contents, please visit the Washington Historical Society Museum at the corner of Fourth and Market Streets.
I would like to thank the sponsors of the Celebration who donated their time and money to this historic event:
First State Community Bank
Missouri Health and Wellness