To the Editor:
Two bills filed in the Missouri Legislature propose freezing property assessments on seniors’ homes. HJR 45 and SJR 39, when passed will become a constitutional amendment initiative on a statewide ballot.
These bills are consistent with Governor Parson’s recent Executive Order 23-01 establishing a Master Plan on Aging. Its goals are to “remove barriers to safe and healthy aging,” and “help Missourians age with dignity.” Seniors live on fixed incomes and limited savings. Declining health, increasing health care costs and rampant inflation add to their financial fragility. Missouri needs to be compassionate and competitive with other states.
Freezing seniors’ assessments makes financial sense. Keeping seniors in their homes will save Medicaid dollars and assessors’ budgets with fewer homes to reassess.
Seniors remaining in their homes keeps families intact. Seniors volunteer in schools and nonprofits and add diversity to their neighborhoods. Since nearly all of Missouri’s younger adults will reach retirement, everyone will eventually benefit from freezing a senior’s home value.
Contact your representatives and senators. Tell them you support HJR 45 and SJR 39. Keep seniors in their homes!
