To The Editor:
As an employee of city government for 24-plus years and Ward 4 Councilperson for 6 years, I strongly support non-partisan elections.
Local elections are the last bastion of representative democracy. The people you elect you see everyday: at church, in the grocery store, at their business and on the street. There is no escaping accountability. They are not restricted by party rhetoric or dogma, but serve at the pleasure of their constituents ... and their own conscience. Keep partisan politics out of local elections.
Carolyn Witt
Washington