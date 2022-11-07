To the editor:
The last three words of the Pledge of Allegiance “justice for all” just isn’t so anymore.
J Judges – No
U Under the law – No
S Sold to the highest bidder – Yes
T Truth, Trust – No
I Innocent until proven guilty – No
C Court system – No
E Equal fairness – No
We can only hope and pray.
