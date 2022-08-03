To The Editor:
In seeing all the signs around town and in related print ads and flyers, I find it rather disturbing that so many candidates for judicial seats aggressively tout their strong conservative values.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 97F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.
Updated: August 3, 2022 @ 2:51 pm
To The Editor:
In seeing all the signs around town and in related print ads and flyers, I find it rather disturbing that so many candidates for judicial seats aggressively tout their strong conservative values.
I was taught in civics and American history class the importance of an independent judiciary. Principalsofdemocracy.org has this to say: “In democracies, independence from political pressures of elected officials and legislatures guarantees the impartiality of judges. Judicial rulings should be impartial, based on the facts of a case, individual merits and legal arguments, and relevant laws, without any restrictions or improper influence by interested parties. These principles ensure equal legal protection for all.”
I would ask all of the candidates running for a position as a judge “can you act impartially and without undue influence?” As an independent voter, I find the blatant declaration of your personal political values inappropriate and unsettling. Can you guarantee fair and unbiased legal protection for all?
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.