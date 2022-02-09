To The Editor:
Every citizen in our town should take a few moments to mourn the passing of Jerry J. Jasper, who was undeniably the best parks director our town has ever had. For 26 years, he worked tirelessly 50- to 70-hour weeks to build and maintain our park system.
Very few people living today remember that our riverfront to the east of the old Water Works Building was the city dump. Jerry was one of the leaders in acquiring the depot building from the railroad, getting the Missouri Pacific Railroad to release its interest in certain riverfront land, building the Riverfront Park and developing the riverfront trail from downtown east all the way out to South Point.
In the early 1980s, Jerry oversaw the complete rebuilding of the city pool into the second all-stainless steel pool in the United States, built by the same company that had built the Olympic all-stainless steel pool in Los Angeles for the summer Olympics just a few years before.
In the 90s, Jerry oversaw the complete building of all of the Lakeview football fields, ball fields and soccer fields, as well as the development of the Burger Park landfill into the park area that it is today. The list of his accomplishments is far too long for this letter.
I recently saw the following quote: “We are all blessed by those who come into our lives. Some inspire us to be better, to do more, to help others, and to grow through sacrifice. Still others cause pain, which may trigger benefit in forcing us to reflect on pain we may inflict on others. The best teach lessons of leadership, commitment to principles, and the humility of self-sacrifice.”
Jerry Jasper spent his entire working life making the city of Washington a better place. He was the best!