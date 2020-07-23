To The Editor:
Front page headlines Saturday proclaimed, “Clerk Fields Hundreds of Calls” and that “Mail-In Ballot Confuses Voters.”
I find this remarkable. In the article, the Franklin County clerk stated that the county sent out 12,400 postcards to households with residents over 65 advising them of the new guidelines. Now the clerk’s office is fielding 800–900 calls a day from voters with questions about mail-in voting.
I’m over 65 and received a postcard. It is extremely straightforward and clearly states that if I am 65 or older (the only people who received the postcard guidelines) I am an “at risk” voter and have two options if I want to return my ballot by mail: 1) I can choose “Absentee Ballot” and return my ballot by mail without it being notarized. Or, 2) I can choose “Mail In Ballot” and return my ballot by mail but the ballot must be notarized. Regardless of which option I choose, I can go to www.franklinmo.org to request a ballot then mail it back to the Franklin County Election Authority Office, 400 E. Locust, Union, MO 63084.
Now tell me, fellow senior citizens, what is so darn complicated? Once you receive a ballot, fill it out and mail it back. Or if, for some reason you want it notarized, have it notarized and then mail it back.