I used to vote Republican. President Eisenhower and his administration did so many good things for our country and our families. My student loan came with no interest rate because I was going to be a teacher. The interstate highway system made it safer for us to visit family and more efficient for companies to get their products to us. My dad belonged to a union that helped keep him safe on the job.
Of course, no political system is perfect, especially if “we, the people” don’t care anymore. Sadly, Neil Postman was right when he wrote “Amusing Ourselves to Death: Public Discourse in the Age of Show Business” in the 1980s.
I look at the football fans on TV screaming in support of their team and wonder if they understand what’s happening to our democracy. I can’t watch what passes for candidate debates because they are just trying to throw out a punchline for the media to repeat over and over. Is this how our story will end? Are we witnessing the slow death of the world’s longest-surviving republic?
In defense of the majority of citizens who don’t even bother to vote, I’ll admit they have been indoctrinated by powerful forces over the last several decades. It’s too long a story to explain here, but I strongly suggest folks find a copy of an old video titled “Who Killed the Electric Car?” and ask why that happened.