I just couldn’t pass up an opportunity to respond to your weekend editorial page, particularly the paragraph explaining our “Military’s growing weakness.”
You state that perhaps the most disturbing thing you read last week was an editorial from the Wall Street Journal written by the Heritage Foundation, which alarmed you of the U.S.’s growing military weakness. You restate the report’s claim that “you can’t deter war, much less win one, on the cheap.”
Apparently the fact that the report states our military spending has dropped from 5.6 percent to 5 percent of GDP from the 1980s until now.
Instead of simply using the report of a self-professed conservative think-tank to suggest to your readers that the U.S. must spend more on the military, I suggest you Google a few other sources regarding this subject before you allow yourself to needlessly become so disturbed. Look up any reputable source ranking the world’s top countries’ military spending and you will see that the U.S. leads the world and outspends the next eight countries, including China and Russia combined. In fact, we more than double China and Russia’s combined spending.
As a former U.S. Army officer, I definitely believe in a strong military but at a time when there are also all sorts of government social programs that are in dire need of a boost in budgets (like education, Social Security, health care, to name a few). To suggest more money should instead be directed to our military, I think is irresponsible.
Tim Judge
Washington
