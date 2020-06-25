To The Editor:
In light of recent events across all of the United States involving the police, I have devised an idea. I believe that local news publications should publish weekly interviews with a police officer to help the local population get to know their police force on a slightly more personal level.
I believe that it might be much easier to interact with local police when we know who they are. The interviews would be conducted with a different officer each issue, and would help improve transparency for the local populace.