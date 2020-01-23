To The Editor:
On January 22, 1973, abortion was legalized in our country. It was a sad day for our country and the repercussions of that infamous decision have left a trail of violence, grief , and pain.
Abortion is not just a private decision, there is a baby involved. Abortion destroys life by taking the life of a preborn baby. Since 1973, with the infamous Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, over 60,000,000 lives have been lost to abortion.
Life is among the inalienable, and God given rights listed in our Constitution, along with, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Life begins at conception, and that is a scientific fact.
Legislators who are elected to protect our rights and liberty are doing the job they were elected to do when they promote respect for life and oppose abortion. Abortion is a tragedy, and a human rights violation. Life is destroyed . Women and families are victims also.
There is hope and healing for women and families who suffer from post abortion grief through agencies who care and provide support and counseling.
There is hope and help for women with unplanned pregnancies and their families. Abortion is not the answer, but compassion, hope, and love are. There are pregnancy assistance centers ready to assist women with unplanned pregnancies, and help them make the natural choice of life for heir babies. And adoption is a loving option also.
I support and commend our courageous political leaders such as President Trump, and Sen. Josh Hawley, who oppose abortion and promote respect for life. It is important to show them our support as they fight against the evil of abortion which has permeated our society.
History has chronicled the triumph of good over evil with the abolition of slavery and the defeat of the Nazi regime. Truth and justice will prevail. The natural choice is life. If we continue our efforts and prayers to promote respect for all life, in the words of St. Pope John Paul II, “Life will be victorious.”