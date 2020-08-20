To The Editor:
I just heard about the name for the new soccer team in St. Louis and it sounds like the name was supplied by the same people who named the local community college after two compass points.
I have not heard specifically how they arrived at the name or why it took so much time to arrive at that result. It’s obviously too late to suggest a better name for the team, but I’m gonna try anyway.
How about “The Slickers”? I’m pretty sure that soccer is played in inclement weather, so when opposing teams come to play The St. Louis City Slickers, we could all show up (at least when weather appropriate) in our colorful raincoats with windbreakers with the beautiful Arch on our backs.
Anything would be better than “St. Louis City S.C.,” but then again the bar is awfully low.