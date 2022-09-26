To The Editor:
I’ve been following the discussions regarding a possible homeless shelter in Washington. I was driving through town the other evening and realized that Cedarcrest Manor is still vacant.
What a great place to house the homeless!
Many empty rooms and close to all the amenities that any homeless person could want. It’s just a short walk to the riverfront, city park, the library, several banking facilities, law offices, restaurants, the police station, city hall, the hospital, churches, car repair shops and centrally located to several private/public schools.
This only makes sense to me.
If Washington cares so deeply about the homeless population ... dive in head first.
