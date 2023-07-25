To the Editor:
I cannot believe our County Commissioner Tim Brinker publicly voiced his non-support for the new Missouri legislation that freezes primary residence real estate tax rates for senior citizens 65 years of age and older.
A large percentage of senior residents in Franklin County are on a fixed income with social security, and many still making house payments. With property values and home and car insurance rates skyrocketing year after year (not to mention inflation). This puts a severe burden on seniors to pay their bills.
The real estate property taxes, along with annual home insurance increases, do nothing but make our house payments go up every year, or have less to spend for things like Christmas and birthday gifts for our kids and grandkids for those seniors that do not have a house payment. For those of you who are younger than 65, I am sure you will appreciate this tax break when you reach “senior citizen” status.
In closing, I would hope that our County Commissioner, Tim Brinker and any other county officials who do not support this new legislation will re-think their views on this opportunity to help out current and future seniors (who represent a huge bloc of voters come election time).
Just so everyone knows, the law provides that if the county commission doesn’t adopt an ordinance authorizing this, the people can put it on the ballot if 5 percent of the voters in the last gubernatorial election sign a petition to do so.
