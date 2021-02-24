To the Editor:
There is hope. We hope the American people never again elect an aristocrat, another triple-play president — as in lie, deny and defy.
This one was a dictator in the truest sense. When he was impeached the first time, he dictated to the Republicans in the Senate to acquit him as well as who could testify against him. Some of the Trumplets spoke up and said let the voters decide, and they did decide. But good old Trump couldn’t accept defeat. He did a wonderful job of costing the U.S. a bundle of money (using) Air Force One at all times.
And (with) COVID-19, he knew early in 2020 but did nothing to try to slow it down. He said he didn’t want to cause a panic. So how do we graciously label what we have at present?
Then during his last (days) in office, all he did was whine about how the election was stolen from him. Trump did absolutely nothing about getting COVID-19 vaccines distributed or even acquiring more of them. It was OK with him that people were dying right and left.
This last impeachment trial in the Senate was a bad joke at best. Good old Mitch McConnell rigged it to the Republicans’ advantage again. Trump should have been nailed to the wall for his part (in what) was done to our U.S. Government. Those who stormed the Capitol had the stuff with them to shoot, and one had Molotov cocktails in his truck. And a lot had backpacks with who knows what in them.
All the Republicans are worrying about now is restocking the House with their own bunch. Good luck at that with the way the Trump Administration ran the U.S. Government. Again, we hope.
John Becker
Labadie