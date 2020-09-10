To The Editor:
Is it just me, or was the headline (Missourian Sept. 2) regarding the property tax situation for residents in the Union School District a bit misleading?
When I first saw the headline (“Property Taxes Remain Stable”), I assumed that the affected taxpayers (and maybe those of us from other districts) would not be facing any increases in the amount of property taxes owned in 2020 over those paid in 2019.
But, according to the article, that is evidently not the case. As the article states, because of a 3.45 percent increase in assessed valuations, “the district will receive more money from tax revenues, despite the rate remaining the same.”
Homeowners don’t really care much about the “rate” per se, but they do care about any potential increases in their actual tax bill. So I do agree that property taxes (like death) will again be “stable” in 2020.
But that doesn’t mean that there will be no increases in our school taxes this year. It just won’t be caused by “the rate” (at least not in the Union School District).
And, once again, it won’t be any easier to pay the taxes because they will not be based on any income actually realized (unless the property is sold). Instead, they will be based, in large part, on the unrealized gain in the inflated “value” of our homes, inflation caused primarily by the actions of the Federal Reserve, which has substantially weakened the value of the dollar.
And it also comes at a time when (again, thanks to the Fed) income yields on fixed income assets (historically relied upon by senior citizens for safe and reliable income) have been reduced to almost zero.