To The Editor:
The purpose of this letter is to express my high praise for Union and Washington ambulance services.
Two weeks ago, my wife suffered severe injuries to her leg, including multiple fractures, in a fall, and when I called 911 for an ambulance in Union, they responded rapidly. The three techs were quick with a careful assessment and quite supportive, making every attempt to minimize the amount of pain that she was experiencing.
She had fallen into a spot that was extremely difficult for them to access, but they were able to move her into an ambulance chair with only moderate pain, and my wife told me later that they dealt with her situation in a professional and supportive fashion. (From my own experience in the past, there is a reason ambulance crews call them “trucks,” but the crew made her as comfortable as possible.)
After assessment at Mercy Hospital in Washington, she was transported to St. John’s Mercy in St. Louis and told me later that the care, as with the Union crew, was careful and supportive. I believe people in our communities are unaware of the high quality of ambulance services available to us, until we need them. We should be proud and thankful.
