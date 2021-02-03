To The Editor:

This is in response to the story, “Union Expressway Cost Drives Up,” that ran in the Jan. 27 edition.

A popular rumor once circulated that Humphrey Bogart was born and raised in Franklin County rather than New York. The born part is surely a Huck Finn stretcher, but the raised part is a clear “could be.”

What?

Humphrey Bogart: “Why are you closing me down?”

Capt. Renault: “I’m shocked, shocked that there is gambling going on here.”

Boy: “Here are your winnings, sir.”

Capt. Renault: “Thank you.”

Well, at least Capt. Renault was courteous.

How is it newsworthy that a public road project would find itself over budget? After all, aren’t all public works projects always over budget? I’m shocked, shocked that cost-overruns are going on here!

Like most Americans, folks from Franklin County love the politician-promised results, but we’re not always crazy about the accountant’s actual cost. What a shame they can’t be like Ingrid Bergman’s “Casablanca” performance — worth every dime.

No matter. Overbudget public projects are like many an old movie, we always seem to just . . . “play it again Sam.”

Philip Macias

Beaufort