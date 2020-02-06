To The Editor:
An Open Letter to Sens. Blunt and Hawley:
Dear Senators:
First, let me say that, based on your past performance in the U.S. Congress and in Missouri state government, I’ve never held either of you in particularly high regard. These sentiments have devolved to the point that I’m ashamed of you. It is impossible for me to understand how either of you can raise your right hand to God and swear that you will be impartial jurors in this impeachment process.
This is hardly what I understand to be a trial. As attorneys, you both should know that there are certain things which characterize a trial: evidence on both sides, presented by witnesses who are sworn to “Tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, so help me God.” To do otherwise is perjury, severely punishable by law. If witnesses are reluctant to testify, they can be subpoenaed, forcing their appearance.
Add to all of this the unprecedented and stunning comments made by prominent members of the Senate that, “My mind is made up. I don’t care what is presented in the trial.” As attorneys, are you aware of any trial in which you would make this comment before a judge? Is Justice Roberts there simply for decoration?
This impeachment should be about the fitness, or lack thereof, of our “leader” — I can’t bring myself to use his name — to lead this country. He has made hideous decisions about where to take us: out of the Iran Nuclear Agreement, out of the Paris Climate Accords, and is now considering taking us out of NATO, with the result that other members are expressing doubt that they could count on the U.S. to come to their aid in the event of a threat or invasion by Russia. With his apparent idolizing of President Putin, they are right to be afraid.
Our country, the United States, is facing an existential threat. Climate change is real and not a “hoax,” and I’m only one of millions to be fearful of the kind of world we are leaving our children and grandchildren. We are rapidly approaching a point of no return, after which the world will enter an uncontrollable downward cycle of its and civilization’s death.
I hope you’ll notice that nowhere in this letter have I mentioned the terms “Republican” or
“Democrat,” or “Conservative” or “Liberal.” The universe doesn’t give a damn about these petty divisions — we’re all in the same leaking boat, and it is sinking.
Editor’s Note: Sen. Blunt is not an attorney.