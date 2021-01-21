To The Editor:
I am a Missouri constitutional attorney writing in response to U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley’s op-ed (emissourian.com) in which he continued to lie to the people of Missouri.
Hawley’s objection to Pennsylvania’s election results is baseless. The senator claims that Pennsylvania changed its election laws “last year.” The update actually came in 2019 and was unanimously supported by Republican legislators; the only “no” votes came from Democrats. This was not some haphazard response to COVID-19.
The senator claims that Pennsylvania’s Constitution prohibits mail-in voting. Article VII, Section 14 of Pennsylvania’s Constitution does not prohibit mail-in voting. Republicans and Democrats agree, including the senators and the attorney general for Pennsylvania.
Hawley claims that the courts refused to do their jobs. The courts considered and rejected President Donald Trump’s many challenges. One of the most recent rejections to Pennsylvania’s election came from a judge appointed by the president.
You don’t have to take my word for any of this. Take a look for yourself. Or look me up. I’m happy to answer questions.
Elad Gross
St. Louis