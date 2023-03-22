As a pastor ordained for over 50 years, I can no longer hold back my words concerning our current political and religious situation. Both the political far right and the fundamentalist evangelical churches want to bring our great nation back to its traditional Christian values. Yet, the values they espouse are not those of the Jesus whom they follow.
Jesus never wanted to become a king; he was busy trying to save the world from itself. Jesus was a man of compassion who invited people to join the kingdom of God where people were treated with justice and mercy. Jesus reached out to the very people his society, and especially its religious leaders, condemned. Jesus never said a word about abortion, homosexuality or transgender people. He forgave those who had sinned, such as the woman condemned of adultery. “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.”
We are not a Christian nation. Our wise founders ensured that there would be a separation of church and state to avoid the abuses of state-run religion in Europe. Religious freedom and free speech were enshrined as basic rights. We are a pluralistic nation of many faiths. One group with a narrow-minded ideology does not have the right to impose its views on the majority. Or have we lost our democratic ideals?
It is time to ensure that “government of the people, by the people and for the people shall not perish from this earth” as Abraham Lincoln said.