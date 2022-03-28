To The Editor:
Rep. John Simmons should have to go through the process of getting a non-driver’s license state ID before declaring the process easy. Last June, I had to help do that for my aunt, who had voted 70 years but gave up driving. Could we just trade one doc for the other? Nope.
When we started this, she had a valid driver’s license and a valid U.S. photo passport. We were moving her into senior living, so decided to wait on the non-driver’s license state ID until she moved.
Once we found out what it would be, we changed her voter registration in St. Louis County by a simple paper form, and a new card showed up even before she had moved. We went to state Department of Revenue office, and there was an hour-long standing wait. Nope.
Brought her to Franklin County. We had the needed documents, per the internet. They took the passport as a photo ID, but not proof of citizenship. Her driver’s license still had the old address — not valid. She had not gotten bank or utility bills at the new place, yet. Her birth certificate was crumbly but with a raised stamp.
They wanted a new one (would cost a fee.) We said no, and they reluctantly agreed. Why wouldn’t passport work for citizenship? They said we should come back after we had utility bills (at which time the driver’s license would have been expired.)
Finally, they took her new voter ID, because it had her new address on it.
Why not put a photo on your county-issued voter ID —a photo from a passport photo place, sent via the U.S. mail, like a passport does? Or just do a straight exchange of driver’s license with non-driver’s license state identification, (and) not have to start over again?
Just don’t get me started on Simmons view of matching legal signatures in the voter book option with peoples’ iPad scrawl!