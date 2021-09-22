To The Editor:
I enjoyed the article, “Missourian launches online photo archive.”
I didn’t realize that James Miller was a pioneer in including pictures in the local newspaper. I am a longtime reader who moved to Missouri 42 years ago, so I did not grow up with many of the popular names in the newspaper. I have enjoyed the old photos in the editorial page going back 30, 40 or 50 years ago. I guess I have been here long enough that I recognize some of the people in those old photos.
Great job!
Leonard Benter
Union