To the Editor:
Thank you.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
Thank you.
These are two simple words that cannot fully express how the City of Rosebud is feeling. About a week ago, Rosebud’s beloved Chief of Police Mason Griffith #5300/503 ended his watch. The level of loss in the community of Rosebud is palpable. He was everything you could want in a chief and more and with Mason, “Rosebud always came first.” I did not think that anything could help heal our hearts, but the outpouring of support from surrounding communities and even across the United States was more than I could have imagined.
This man, who was one of the most selfless and dedicated people to have ever worn the badge, was honored in such a way it left our small town in awe.
The City of Rosebud will be forever grateful to each of you who honored our chief. Rosebud may be a very small town, but Chief Mason Griffith’s impact on this town and in this world is far and wide. As I said at the funeral, please consider living as Mason did, thinking of others first and above all, being kind to everyone.
The City of Rosebud and I are sincerely grateful to each and everyone of you.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.