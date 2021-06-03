To The Editor:
As a retired music teacher for the School District of Washington, I have taught and cared for hundreds of students over 25 years of various races and learning abilities.
I was brokenhearted and disgusted to read about the recent board meeting and how Black students and students with disabilities have been treated.
I am extremely proud of the students (one a former student) who had the courage to step up to the board when they felt they were not being heard. I am also grateful that the board has decided to employ a social and emotional learning coordinator to guide the district in educating both its students and employees about discrimination and hate.
It is only by standing up that they (and we) can make improvements so students no longer face discrimination on factors of which they have no control.
As a former employee and as a volunteer with NUUR (Neighbors United to Undo Racism), I look forward to witnessing the changes that will be happening to ensure that all buildings will be places where students feel more accepted and safer.
I am willing to bet when this happens, data will reflect higher scores, higher attendance and fewer discipline problems.
Dr. Karen Stafford
Union