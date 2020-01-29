To The Editor:
I am writing to thank Washington residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children around the world. The generosity of Washington and the Southwest St. Louis Area Team enabled us to collect 28,182 gift-filled shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, a project of international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse. U.S. and international efforts, including Germany, Australia, Canada, U.K., and other sending countries, resulted in shoebox gifts for another 10,569,405 children around the world.
Through shoeboxes — packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items — Washington volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received. Thanks to the generosity of donors, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories since 1993.
It’s not too late for people to make a difference. Though Washington drop-off locations are closed until Nov. 16-23, 2020, anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by conveniently packing a personalized shoebox gift online at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline. Participants can also challenge others to pack boxes online with them or use a shoebox gift card to share the opportunity with friends and family. Information about year-round volunteer opportunities can also be found on the website or by calling the area coordinator, Lynne Moll, at 636-584-0247.
Thank you again to everyone who participated in this global project — many who do so year after year. In fact, at New Beginnings Lutheran Church in Pacific at their annual packing party, Lisa Troglio was watching a video from Namibia. As Jasmine opened her shoebox gift, Lisa exclaimed, “I packed that shoebox!” Jasmine was thrilled with every item and Lisa’s heart was more than blessed. These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.
