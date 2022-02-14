To The Editor:
Recently, I took a drink of a coffee at work and it went down the wrong pipe. Unfortunately, it left a bubble that would not let me breathe. I was turning red and starting to panic. I didn’t think I could make it to the hospital.
Jason Hillermann happened to be in the office at this time. He remained very calm, but told people not to pat me on the back and then graciously asked if he could perform the Heimlich Maneuver on me. He was successful and I could once again breathe.
Jason is a Sporlan employee associated with its safety program. His training is not only an asset to his company, but to the community as well.
I am grateful that Jason offered to help.