To The Editor:
What a wonderful community we have!
On Sept. 10, the Friends Foundation hosted a golf tournament at the Warrenton Golf Course. We had an awesome turnout of 114 golfers to support those in our community in Warren and Franklin counties with special abilities!
Without the golfers, our sponsors and our foundation members would not be able to continue our mission of providing for those we serve. With the money raised, we are able to help with renovations for those with special needs in their homes and provide special scales, small appliances, iPads for communication and many other items.
I am in awe of the continued support from the businesses in our community to the Friends Foundation!
Sharon Holtmeyer, Washington
President, Friends Foundation