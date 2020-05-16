To The Editor:
As an employee finally coming through this viral storm that has hit us, I want to thank all of the wonderful families and community who helped Grandview get through it.
We have felt the love and support. No one can imagine the stress, hard work and concern we have experienced in caring for our beloved residents. And, you can’t unless you have been through it.
I am so proud of all my co-workers who pulled together and worked extra hours and other shifts to care for those here at Grandview, which we consider friends and family. We were fortunate to have essential employees from our sister companies and Mercy to volunteer, putting themselves at risk to come work with us which has been amazing and extraordinary. My thanks goes to them and their families’ sacrifices to allow them to leave their homes and lives to help us. We have really been a team.
Those who could not donate time and ability, donated supplies which were invaluable to the residents and staff. It has been incredible how many people came forward. Thank you to all of the wonderful families and community who donated everything from food to handmade masks and hand sanitizer. I can’t tell you how much it has meant to us and helped us.
Others made cards and banners with words of support, and I heard many kind and appreciative words from friends and families over the phone. To watch those who you love suffer is never easy, but to also watch their families suffer by having to speak to them through windows, unable to get close, hug or kiss them, or experience an intimate “goodbye” has been very painful.
What we realize at Grandview is, this is not about “us,” but the important residents and their caring families who we serve every day.