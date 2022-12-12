To the Editor:
Went to Franklin County Collector’s office to pay taxes thinking it wouldn’t be busy at 10 a.m. on a Tuesday. Wrong!
Confronted with only one pay window, I was 12th in line. After a long wait, I was finally called and I complained about only one pay window working.
I understand the Collector’s office is busy taking phone calls, but taking payments is more urgent. I was thankful when a second window opened, but there were still 14 people in line when I departed.
Couple of thoughts: 1) County’s not sending timely Tax Bills is a major inconvenience and burden on the Collector’s staff. 2) Some company contracted with the County to take over IT functions to include billings from the Collector’s Dept. is obviously at fault, why are they not being held to account and made to supply/pay for sorely needed additional Collections personnel since they caused to extra work?
Really tired of people not being held responsible when they don’t make good on promises and add to the pain of tax season for the hard working citizens of Franklin County.
Now approaching my 76th birthday, I no longer have to be politically correct nor accept incompetence. We just don’t have to put up with deteriorating government at all levels and declining performance.
Merry Christmas.
