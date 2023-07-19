To the Editor:
In response to Mr. Jonah Goldberg’s editorial column in the July 15-16 edition of the Missourian regarding cluster bombs, this should qualify Mr. Goldberg to never be published in the Missourian again. What stupidity.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
In response to Mr. Jonah Goldberg’s editorial column in the July 15-16 edition of the Missourian regarding cluster bombs, this should qualify Mr. Goldberg to never be published in the Missourian again. What stupidity.
Over 100 countries have banned these bombs and the best he can do is talk about pushing an old lady in front of an on-coming bus and justifying the bombs because the U.S. did not supply F-16 jets to Ukraine. What is wrong with our government, the media and the public? Why are we supporting Ukraine?
Doesn’t anyone remember when Russia attempted to put weapons in Cuba in 1962? Doesn’t anyone remember the successful negotiation by President Kennedy with Khrushchev where the agreement was that Russia remove their weapons and the U.S. would prevent further expansion of NATO.
Russia lived up to their end of the bargain. The United States did not. We have continued to expand all the way to the Russian border. We didn’t want weapons 90 miles from our border. Why shouldn’t Russia be concerned about weapons right at their border.
President Biden had the opportunity to intervene before the Russian attack and did nothing. We needed a statesman like President Kennedy willing to intervene, even at the expense of looking weak, but preventing war. A war that has cost thousands of lives and massive destruction and, if we are not careful, lead us into World War III.
I’ve lived through the stupidity of two World Wars. I’m not sure I want to live through another one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.