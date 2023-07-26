To the Editor:
Kuddos to John Anglin and the Godspell cast and directors.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
Kuddos to John Anglin and the Godspell cast and directors.
What an absolutely delightful rendition of the musical “Godspell” was created at East Central College this past weekend! I laughed until I cried, quite literally.
The costumes were bombastic, fantastically colorful, the singing was surprisingly powerful and harmonious, sometimes cacophonous, especially for a small cast of 10 talented actors. The choreography was uniquely rich. Its seamless transitions from pop to vaudeville and a creative variety of moves seemed to flow spontaneously from each of the actors as they played out their own roles of Socrates, Thomas Aquinas, Galileo Galilei, Leonardo Da Vinci, Jonathan Edward, L. Ron Hubbard, Jean-Paul Sartre, and Marianne Williamson. But it was the pronounced facial gestures, sometimes subtle and other times front and center, that kept me laughing, freely during the entire first act.
This small group of seasoned actors, singers and dancers helped Jesus Christ, the main character, tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and hefty doses of comic timing. An eclectic blend of beloved songs “Day by Day” and “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord” were employed as the story of Jesus’ life danced across the stage.
The second act of “Godspell” dissolved hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion where Jesus’ message of kindness, tolerance and especially love, came vibrantly to life.
Thank you, one and all, for presenting a blast of God’s hope and joy!
It is something that is desperately needed today.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.