To The Editor:
There might be more people living in America living in fear now than ever. Our present administration, the one we’re stuck with for several more years, has no idea how to deal with the many problems facing our country and the world.
There is a war criminal, Vladimir Putin, trying to be the No. 1 leader in the world. He is killing innocent people and is a threat to all nations. It appears the communist leaders from Russia and China are teaming up against the free world in an attempt to conquer the world.
In my opinion, the leaders, news media and left-wing progressives align closely with communist beliefs. Our nation may never see the USA as we once knew it.
I don’t believe our ex-president Donald Trump fit the mold as “presidential,” but I believe the U.S. wouldn’t be losing power and we would still be the No. 1 power in the world if he were still our president. I suspect that Putin would not have started a war if Trump were still our leader. Other nations no longer have respect for America.
I was taught and believe that Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ will be our final judge.
God, we need your help.