To The Editor:
I want to start this by saying I understand there are people who cannot get vaccinated because of doctor-validated medical issues. None of this is about you.
I want to thank the staff at Mercy who are following protocol and have been vaccinated. I cannot even imagine the frustration, emotions and pain COVID has caused in your work. Those who are sticking with it and thinking of their patients are true heroes.
On the other hand, those of you protesting having to get vaccinations because of “rights” are equally frustrating. What happened to working for the patient?
In all honesty, I do not believe the Founding Fathers thought vague, “because I want it” rights should supersede what is in the Preamble: “Promote the general welfare.”
I’m not sure where the medical personnel who feel they should protest getting a vaccination are getting their information. A medical organization is within its rights to enact and enforce what they need to do to prevent the spread and further mutation of a dangerous virus. You are making the jobs of your colleagues much more difficult. I daresay the majority of us are tired of losing our freedom of feeling safe just when we thought the end was in sight with this pandemic, never even dreaming few enough people would opt to get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.
Please reconsider.
Karen Stafford
Union