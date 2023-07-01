I want to know what qualifications Ms. Vivian H. Hoofman has in order to make false statements in her letter to the editor on June 28, 2023, including “COVID vaccines were a scam perpetrated to gain control and take away our freedoms.”
Most Americans know that the CDC highly recommends to have all COVID vaccinations and to get booster shots in order to help our bodies fight off any new COVID variations.
For comparison I checked out the recommendations of the highly respected Robert Koch Institute in Germany. (www.rki.de/SharedDocs/FAQ/COVID-Impfen/gesamt.html.) The site is available in English. Its core tasks are “the detection, prevention, and control of diseases, especially infectious diseases.”
The website recommends to have all available COVID vaccinations followed by booster shots.
You can also read that these vaccinations are not 100% effective and break-through illnesses do occur. However, such illnesses are not life threatening anymore and most often are only accompanied by mild symptoms. Even Long COVID cases are generally shorter and less severe.
At age 80 I am in the highest risk category by age. I made sure that I received all vaccinations and booster shots. In 2021 I discovered that I was infected by the COVID virus when I asked to be tested before attending our family reunion with small children. I thought I had hay fever but wanted to be sure that I did not carry the COVID virus.
By wearing my mask at all times and keeping 6 feet distance to anyone at the reunion, I did not transmit the COVID virus to anyone.
Please, don’t accept blindly just anyone’s opinion. Get your information from reliable sources. Any librarian will gladly direct you to reliable information with no cost to you.
