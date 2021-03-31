To The Editor:
Amendment 2 passed in the state of Missouri in the August 2020 election, 53 percent to 46 percent. This constitutional amendment would expand Medicaid services to Missourians across the state. These are not the wealthy; they are not the middle class. Those who would benefit from Medicaid expansion are the poorest of our state residents, and many are living in Franklin County.
An additional 275,000 Missourians will become constitutionally eligible for Medicaid with the start of the new fiscal year on July 1. In January, Gov. Mike Parson included funding for expansion in his proposed budget for the upcoming 2022 fiscal year. Ninety percent of the money will be coming from the federal government, which includes $1.4 billion each year in matching funds. In addition, the state will soon receive additional money from the American Rescue Plan. However, just last week a measure passed in the House Budget Committee to defund Medicaid. It now looks like there will be a showdown in the state Senate later this week.
This tells me that a lot of lawmakers don’t want to listen to the will of the people. We need to call our elected officials and let them know that we care about our vulnerable Missourians. Funding Medicaid can mean the difference between life and death to so many. Lawmakers shouldn’t play games with people’s lives.
Roberta Ross-Fisher
St. Clair