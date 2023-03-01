The Washington Recycling Center is to be applauded for its attempt to address a growing plastics problem. The frequently full dumpsters however, resulting in the center’s inability to accept additional material, remains a considerable concern.
The site is large enough to support additional dumpsters or the problem could also be remedied by more frequent emptying of the current containers.
The amount of materials deposited at the center clearly indicates the success of recycling in our area. Turning away users because of full dumpsters does not promote recycling but exacerbates the land fill problem.
Recycling by the community should be encouraged by expanding capacity at the Center.